'Damo' Stars Ha Ji-won and Lee Seo-jin Finally Reunite After 23 Years: “It Feels Like a Dream” amid a surge of excitement (My Genie Secretary)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Ha Ji-won reunited after 23 years with Lee Seo-jin, her co-star in 'Damo.' The two were delighted to see each other again, sharing a hug as well as the same playful banter and affection as before, creating a heartwarming scene.

The identity of the next “My Star” was revealed on the 24th on the SBS variety show 'Genie Who’ll Do Anything for You – My Genie Secretary' (hereafter 'My Genie Secretary'). The star was actress Ha Ji-won.

Ha Ji-won and Lee Seo-jin played Jang Chae-ok and Hwangbo Yoon, respectively, in the 2003 drama 'Damo,' portraying a heartrending relationship that won viewers’ affection. The two, who made a lasting impression through the series, reunited after about 23 years.

Ha Ji-won couldn’t hide her excitement ahead of meeting Lee Seo-jin. “It feels like a dream, filming together with Seo-jin oppa,” she said, sharing how she felt about working with him again after so long. Lee Seo-jin also expressed his delight, saying, “This is the first time we’ve appeared on a show together since then.”

When the two finally met again after 23 years, they hugged as soon as they spotted each other, sharing their joy at the reunion. Despite all the time that had passed, they showed they were still close and created a warm atmosphere.

But the joyful reunion was brief before Lee Seo-jin let his trademark playfulness show. Looking at Ha Ji-won, he joked, “Jiwon is much prettier these days, right? She wasn’t this pretty back then,” making everyone laugh. His mischievous teasing of his junior, whom he was seeing again after so long, showed that their closeness hadn’t changed.

When Ha Ji-won appeared all dressed up, Lee Seo-jin also teased her, asking, “Who are you?” The two exchanged unfiltered jokes alongside their delight at seeing each other, bringing home just how special a bond they had maintained over the years.

Even amid the teasing, Lee Seo-jin’s caring side was as evident as ever. When Ha Ji-won tried on several pairs of sunglasses at a store, he showed interest and asked, “Do you need sunglasses?” Ha Ji-won asked, “Is Captain buying them for me?” and Lee Seo-jin replied without hesitation, “Of course~,” adding to the heartwarming moment. The two bickered while looking out for each other, capturing everyone’s attention.

Afterward, the three boarded a flight to Singapore to watch an F1 race. As she watched the race in person, Ha Ji-won expressed her awe, saying, “I can’t forget any of it.” Ha Ji-won and Lee Seo-jin made new memories during a journey they had embarked on after a long time, leaving viewers curious about what they will share next.

Meanwhile, the SBS variety show 'Genie Who’ll Do Anything for You – My Genie Secretary' airs every Friday at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.