Queen WA$ABII breaks down in tears while exposing her ex-boyfriend: “We lived together, but he said we weren’t dating”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Rapper Queen WA$ABII revealed details about her ex-boyfriend.

On the 22nd, Queen WA$ABII posted a video along with the caption, “You’re asking what I’ve been doing for three years without making music? I didn’t know I’d end up like this either.”

Queen WA$ABII shared footage of herself crying profusely and said, “Actually, I was crying because of that person. It got to the point where I had a ‘tears’ folder in my gallery. To make him like me, I even dyed my green hair black and dressed in a more innocent style. I even developed serious issues with my appearance and went for a consultation about double-jaw surgery.”

“After getting burned like that, I eventually ended up singing about love,” Queen WA$ABII said, expressing her anger: “We met every day, lived together, and even traveled overseas together, but he insisted we absolutely weren’t dating. Even though we were doing everything.”

In the next video, Queen WA$ABII said, “But do you know what he told me? He said we weren’t dating, but that we did have a special relationship. But for someone who said that, he spent a lot of time and money on me. He’d show up when I called him, like a personal manager, spend all his time and a huge amount of money, and do everything I asked. So I was really confused.” She also asked, “Did he like me but feel cautious? Or did he not want to take responsibility? Aren’t you confused too? Do you think this man loved me?” Queen WA$ABII also promoted her new song “Situationship,” which she wrote drawing on this experience.

Meanwhile, rapper Queen WA$ABII debuted in 2019 with the single “Look at my!” and became known after appearing on Mnet’s “Good Girl: Who Robbed the TV Station?”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.