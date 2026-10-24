Ha Ju-yeon turns out to be actor Ha Jae-young’s daughter: “People in Myeong-dong still recognize my dad from ‘Stairway to Heaven’”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jewelry’s Ha Ju-yeon spoke about her father, actor Ha Jae-young.

A video titled “Jewelry’s Ha Ju-yeon’s lunch break as she waits for payday” was posted on Noh Sa-yeon’s YouTube channel.

Noh Sa-yeon met Ha Ju-yeon, who became an office worker after being active in Jewelry, and enjoyed a picnic with her. Ha Ju-yeon said she had made a living working part-time at a cafe after her time with Jewelry. “At first, I applied to hundreds of places. But I was younger then, and they wouldn’t hire me. I wondered if it was because of my age. Then I gradually built up experience,” she said.

Ha Ju-yeon expressed satisfaction with her life now. “I like living as an ordinary person after being a celebrity. It’s not easy for celebrities to meet people, is it? So I really like it.”

When Noh Sa-yeon said, “Now you just live waiting for payday, don’t you?” Ha Ju-yeon replied, “I like that. In the entertainment industry, if there’s no work coming in, nobody pays you. Office workers keep getting their salaries. That’s why I got a job at a company.”

Noh Sa-yeon asked how old her parents were, and Ha Ju-yeon naturally began talking about them. “My mom majored in Korean dance and graduated from Seoul Arts High School,” she said. “As for how my parents met, my dad liked her and pursued her when he was attending Seoul Institute of the Arts and working as an actor.” Noh Sa-yeon was surprised and asked, “Your dad is an actor?” Ha Ju-yeon revealed that she was actor Ha Jae-young’s daughter. Noh Sa-yeon said, “That man was really handsome,” and Ha Ju-yeon replied, “He still is.”

Ha Ju-yeon said, “They call my dad ‘Ha-sama.’ Japanese people don’t recognize me, but they recognize my dad. When I go to Myeong-dong, they recognize him. That’s because he only appeared in works like ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ ‘Winter Sonata’ and ‘Summer Scent,’” naming works that sparked the Korean Wave.

Ha Ju-yeon lamented, “My dad dies in all of them. Whenever he appears, he always dies. ‘Stairway to Heaven’ was the only one where he didn’t die. He played those kinds of roles a lot,” drawing laughs.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.