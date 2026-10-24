Won Bin Spotted in Cheongdam-dong After a 16-Year Hiatus; Max Changmin: “He Looks Incredible in Person; My Face Was a Dotted Line”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] TVXQ’s Max Changmin opened up about what he felt when he saw actor Won Bin.

Recently, TVXQ’s Max Changmin appeared on the YouTube channel of instructor Lee Ji-young.

Max Changmin asked Lee Ji-young, “Among the entertainers and celebrities you’ve met, was there anyone who made you think, ‘This person had an aura about them’?” Lee Ji-young replied, “When I was in college, I took a class with Kim Tae-hee.”

Lee Ji-young said, “When I found out we were taking the same class, I went to the bathroom and looked in the mirror, and my face turned into a sea cucumber, a sea anemone, and a sea squirt. I’d never really gone through life thinking my face looked like a squid, so I wondered, ‘Why is that?’ Then I looked and saw Kim Tae-hee looking in the mirror in a two-shot with me.”

Max Changmin said, “I’ve had the same experience. I really like actor Won Bin. Isn’t he so handsome? I’ve watched the movie The Man from Nowhere more than 50 times.” He continued, “I was driving past, and, no lie, he was a few dozen meters away near Cheongdam Intersection. I was in my car, stopped at a traffic light, and could feel an aura from far away. His face was so three-dimensional. But when I looked closely, it was Won Bin.” He shared the story of seeing the actor.

Max Changmin praised Won Bin’s appearance in person, saying, “I saw the handsome older guy I’d liked and admired since I was young. Of course, parking there and running over to him would violate traffic laws, but I wanted to do it.” He continued, “But he was so handsome. He really looked incredible in person. When I looked in the rearview mirror while driving, (my face) was just a dotted line. After seeing him, my face looked like it had been drawn in two dimensions. I guess I felt exactly the same way.” Max Changmin went on to say, “Won Bin is really handsome,” and added, “Becoming an acquaintance of his is one of my remaining goals in the entertainment industry,” drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.