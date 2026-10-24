Shin Ae-ra♥Cha In-pyo Enjoy a Happy Family Trip After Welcoming a “Gold-Spoon” Daughter-in-Law: “A New Family Member Has Joined Us”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Shin Ae-ra shared an update on her life, saying her family has become even fuller since she welcomed a daughter-in-law.

On the 23rd, a video titled “What Is a Family Trip with Ae-ra’s Family Like?” was posted to Shin Ae-ra’s YouTube channel, “Shinaelife.”

In the video, Shin Ae-ra showed herself enjoying a family trip, looking around a market, taking walks and relaxing. Mentioning the children who had come on the trip with her, she said, “When the kids were little, I played with them, but now we play together. When did they grow up so much? They even barbecued and prepared the food for us, then cleaned up for us afterward. I kept waiting for the kids to grow up, and the day I had been waiting for finally came. It happened so much sooner than I expected.”

She also spoke matter-of-factly about how her family was changing, saying, “We’ve gained a new family member, and sometimes someone we love leaves our side. The shape of our family changes little by little, too.”

Meanwhile, Shin Ae-ra married Cha In-pyo in 1995 and gave birth to their first son, Cha Jung-min, in 1998. She later adopted two daughters, Ye-eun, born in 2005, and Ye-jin, born in 2008, giving them one son and two daughters. Her eldest son, singer and producer Cha Jung-min, held his wedding last November at an undisclosed location in Seoul. His bride was reported to be the daughter of a retired executive at a major corporation, drawing attention.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.