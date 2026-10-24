'Ulzzang Era' Alum Park Ji-ho Saves Person Who Plunged into the Sea at Night During Livestream... Dives In Without Hesitation

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Influencer Park Ji-ho, who appeared on 'Ulzzang Era,' is drawing attention after rescuing a person who fell into the sea during a TikTok livestream.

On the 23rd, videos of Park Ji-ho’s TikTok livestream were shared repeatedly on social media and online communities. The broadcast reportedly took place on the 22nd.

In the video, Park Ji-ho was eating alone near a pier by Ilgwang Beach in Busan when he met someone who opened up about a difficult situation. He listened and offered comfort and encouragement.

A short while later, the person walked toward the pier and threw themselves into the dark sea. Hearing the splash, Park Ji-ho immediately checked what was happening, ran to a fishing boat moored nearby, and threw a life ring from the boat to the person.

The person grabbed the life ring and was able to get out of the water by holding onto the rope Park Ji-ho pulled. After the rescue was shown on the livestream, people online continued to praise Park Ji-ho’s calm response and courage.

Park Ji-ho first came to public attention in 2009 when he appeared on Comedy TV’s 'Ulzzang Era 2.' He has since worked as an influencer and keeps in touch with fans through social media and TikTok livestreams.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.