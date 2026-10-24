'Fin.K.L's first full-group comeback in 21 years'... spotted at rehearsal in casual outfits, still sporting their 'original fairy' visuals

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] A glimpse of Fin.K.L preparing for a full-group comeback for the first time in 21 years at their rehearsal studio has been shared.

Gathered in casual outfits, the members showed off their unchanged 'original fairy' visuals.

On the 23rd, a photo was posted on the official social media account of Fin.K.L Gallery along with a message that read, "To support our eternal fairies, Fin.K.L, ahead of their full-group comeback, we arranged a lunchbox delivery to their dance rehearsal studio."

The photo showed Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yu Ri sitting together in the rehearsal studio and enjoying a meal prepared by fans.

The members looked at the camera and smiled brightly in simple, comfortable outfits. Fans also expressed their delight at seeing the four together again after such a long time.

The table was laden with a generous spread, including eel rice bowls, butter-grilled abalone, garlic steak rice bowls, and giant prawns grilled with flying fish roe and cheese.

The lunchbox containers featured Fin.K.L album covers and the words, "I've been waiting for you; I missed you. Fin.K.L!"—conveying how long fans had waited.

The members responded to the fans' thoughtful gesture with messages of thanks. Lee Jin added heart emojis evoking the members' signature colors alongside the words, "That was delicious. Thank you so much."

Sung Yu Ri quoted lyrics from Fin.K.L's song "Now," writing, "Like the vision I've been hoping for." Lee Hyori posted a message saying, "Thanks," along with a heart, while Ock Joo-hyun wrote, "Thank you. I won't forget."

Fin.K.L is preparing for full-group activities for the first time in about 21 years since its 2005 digital single "Forever Fin.K.L." Since news of the comeback recently broke, footage of the members rehearsing together has been shared, heightening fans' anticipation.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.