Jeon Hyun-moo Makes a Rueful Exit After a Restaurant Owner Refuses to Let Him Film to His Face... IVE: “This Is for Real”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Jeon Hyun-moo was refused permission to film by the owner of a popular restaurant.

IVE’s Gaeul and Liz were surprised by the owner’s firm response, saying, “It’s for real.”

On the 23rd, MBN and Kstar’s variety show “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4” featured Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwaktube setting off on a food tour of northern Gyeonggi Province with IVE’s Gaeul and Liz.

That day, Jeon Hyun-moo led the group to a popular restaurant serving Western-style pork cutlets. But as soon as the owner saw them, the owner refused to let them film, saying, “We don’t do filming. We’ve never filmed with anyone, no matter who.”

Gaeul asked, “Is there any way we could work something out?” but the owner said, “We do dinner service, so if we appear on a broadcast even once, I’ll be done for. I just can’t do it.”

The owner added that they were 74 years old and asked for understanding, saying, “That’s why I don’t film in the afternoon either. I’m sorry.”

Kwaktube understood the owner’s position, saying, “We came by so unexpectedly.” After they left the restaurant, Jeon Hyun-moo asked, “It’s for real, right?” Gaeul and Liz replied, “It really is.”

Kwaktube said, “Usually we try to persuade them, but the owner here was so firm that there’s no need to.” Jeon Hyun-moo also said, “I understand, since the owner is 74 and says it’s hard for them,” before walking away disappointed.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.