Lee Seon-min’s ‘Go Soo lookalike’ blunder draws Koo Sung-hwan’s retort: “He’s a gangster, what are you talking about?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Comedian Lee Seon-min revealed that he had been told he looked like actor Go Soo during high school.

The 670th episode of MBC’s variety show I Live Alone, which aired on the 23rd, featured Lee Seon-min working out with Code Kunst.

The two worked out at an exercise spot in the mountains that Lee Seon-min often visits, then shared the lunchbox he had brought.

Looking at the lunchbox, Code Kunst joked, “Wasn’t this made for you by the No. 1 name in brand reputation rankings?”

Lee Seon-min said, “The funny thing is, Song Kang is No. 2 and Seo Kang-joon is No. 3.” When Code Kunst said, “You look like Seo Kang-joon,” Lee Seon-min distanced himself, saying, “I didn’t say that.”

Lee Seon-min then asked Code Kunst, “Have you ever been told, even once, that you look like someone?”

When Code Kunst replied that he had been told as a child that he looked like Click-B’s Kim Sang-hyuk, Lee Seon-min said, “Should I be honest?” and revealed, “Back in high school, in my prime, I was told I looked like Go Soo.”

When Ryu Hye-young chimed in, “You look like him now, not when you were in high school,” Koo Sung-hwan made everyone laugh by saying, “He’s a gangster, though—what are you talking about?”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.