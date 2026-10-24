‘Divorced Singles 3’ Star Yoo Hyun-cheol and Kim Seul-gi, ‘Ok-sun’ from Season 10 of ‘I Am Solo,’ Overcome Breakup Rumors and Become a Married Couple for Real Today (the 24th)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Yoo Hyun-cheol, a cast member of ‘Divorced Singles 3,’ and Kim Seul-gi, known as Ok-sun from Season 10 of ‘I Am Solo,’ will hold their wedding ceremony three years after registering their marriage.

Ahead of their wedding on the 24th, the two revealed why they decided to prepare for a ceremony.

They said, “Although we had already started a family and were living with our children, we had always hoped, deep down, to tell our dear ones about our marriage and gather together to receive their blessings,” adding, “We cautiously began preparing for the wedding because we wanted to celebrate the time we have spent together and share our joy with our dear ones.”

Yoo Hyun-cheol became known through his appearance on MBN’s ‘Divorced Singles 3,’ while Kim Seul-gi appeared on Season 10 of ‘I Am Solo.’

The two, who each have a child, began dating in 2022 after getting in touch through social media.

They later revealed on TV CHOSUN’s ‘Lovers of Joseon’ that they had registered their marriage and were legally married.

The two were once embroiled in rumors of discord and a possible breakup. Appearing on tvN STORY’s ‘Lee Ho-seon Counseling Center’ last May, Kim Seul-gi said, “Our relationship had been bad since early 2025. For about 10 months, we only said what was necessary and hardly talked at all,” adding, “I even thought it might be better to live alone.” She opened up through tears.

Yoo Hyun-cheol also previously revealed that at the time, he “heard the word divorce and went straight to a lawyer. I thought about a lawsuit, not an amicable agreement,” adding, “I felt deeply betrayed, and at the time I thought my wife was to blame for everything.”

Interest is growing as the two, who went through a crisis, prepare to hold a wedding ceremony in front of family and friends three years after registering their marriage.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.