“Severe indigestion, and even a pregnancy test”... Park Hyun-ho gets carried away over baby No. 2 with his wife, Eun Ga-eun

After Eun Ga-eun suffers acute indigestion, Park Hyun-ho kicks off his “getting carried away about baby No. 2” mode, even preparing a pregnancy test.

A dynamic day unfolds on KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2” (directed by Kim Tae-jun; hereafter “Salimnam”), airing tonight, the 24th, at 10:35 p.m., as Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun head to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, for a “couples’ event.”

That day, Eun Ga-eun shows an unusually hearty appetite in the car on the way to Gyeongju. She polishes off the fruit lunchbox she packed herself for her husband, Park Hyun-ho, and then wipes out all kinds of snacks at a rest stop, astonishing everyone.

But after continuing her eating spree, Eun Ga-eun soon starts struggling, saying, “My stomach doesn’t feel right.” She manages to settle her stomach and arrives at the event venue’s waiting room, but the sight of the lunchbox prepared by the event organizers gets her appetite going again.

Then, as she opens the lunchbox and smells the food, she suddenly retches and rushes to the restroom.

Even afterward, Eun Ga-eun complains of nausea, saying, “I feel queasy.” Looking at the calendar, she considers the possibility of a “second child,” and Park Hyun-ho, watching her, heads to a pharmacy as if something is up.

A little later, he hands Eun Ga-eun a “bloodletting needle,” saying, “They said (at the pharmacy) they didn’t have digestive medicine for pregnant women.”

He even pulls out a pregnancy test, startling Eun Ga-eun. Confused, she asks, “What is this? Why did you buy something so unnecessary?”

Park Hyun-ho says, “Actually, I asked my mom...” and brings up the phone call he had with his mother a little earlier.

His mother, whose son is worried about Eun Ga-eun’s acute indigestion, tells him, “Actually, I hadn’t told you two, but a little while ago I dreamed a snake was chasing me,” mentioning a conception dream for their second child. The first

child, Seowon, was also foretold in a “snake” conception dream, so after hearing a similar dream, Park Hyun-ho grows increasingly suspicious (?) that there may be a “second child.”

Meanwhile, NMIXX’s Sullyoon, a guest in the studio, surprises everyone when asked about her conception dream, saying, “My mother said she scooped water from a reservoir and found a jewel in her hand.”

Eun Ga-eun responds, “So that’s why you’re such a jewel of a daughter...” Her genuine admiration brings a warm laugh.

Even after the main event begins, Park Hyun-ho’s “baby No. 2 fever” doesn’t let up. While waiting backstage, he gets lost in thought, saying, “Could we raise a second child well? I’ll have to be a good dad to the children...”

Finally, he takes the stage with Eun Ga-eun and suddenly asks the audience, “What if we were to have a second child?”

When the audience responds enthusiastically, he jokes, “We’ll do our best!” Embarrassed, Eun Ga-eun says, “Honestly, you’re so ridiculous!” and gives Park Hyun-ho a light tap on the shoulder.

Meanwhile, in the studio that day, Eun Ga-eun proudly says, “I recently had Seowon’s saju read, and they said the name of the job would include ‘sa.’”

Park Seo-jin then makes a self-deprecating confession: “When I had my saju read, they said my job would have ‘sa’ in it, so I dreamed of becoming a lawyer or a judge, but I wasn’t any good at studying.”

Hearing this, Eun Ga-eun turns serious and says, “Suddenly, I don’t feel good,” making everyone burst into laughter with their “real-life siblings” chemistry.

The full story of Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun’s chaotic “second-child commotion” at the “couples’ event” will be revealed on KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2,” airing tonight, the 24th, at 10:35 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.