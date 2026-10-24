Jeon Hyun-moo, With 11 Regular Shows, Earns Level 2 Korean Language Teacher Certificate: “Studied for a Year”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] It will be revealed on KBS2’s “Boss in the Mirror” that Jeon Hyun-moo has earned a Level 2 Korean Language Teacher Certificate.

KBS 2TV’s “Boss in the Mirror” (directed by Choi Seung-hee; hereafter “Boss in the Mirror”) is a program in which South Korean bosses voluntarily put themselves in others’ shoes and reflect on themselves to create workplaces where people enjoy working.

The 377th episode recorded a peak rating of 6.8%, extending the remarkable record of ranking No. 1 in its time slot for 226 consecutive weeks. (According to Nielsen Korea) It also proved its standing at the top not only in ratings but also in buzz and influence by winning the entertainment category of the “Advertisers’ Choice Program of the Year” award at the “2026 KAA Awards,” held on October 22 at The Westin Josun Seoul in Seoul.

In the episode of “Boss in the Mirror” airing this Sunday, the 25th, it will be revealed that Jeon Hyun-moo has earned a Level 2 Korean Language Teacher Certificate, surprising everyone. Despite his busy schedule, he devoted himself to completing a formal course over the past year and succeeded in earning the certified qualification that allows him to teach Korean to foreigners. Jeon Hyun-moo shares his passion for Korean-language education, saying, “I was greatly inspired when I visited the King Sejong Institute in Istanbul, Türkiye, through ‘Boss in the Mirror’ last year,” and, “I was amazed by foreigners’ passionate interest in the Korean language, and I decided to take on the challenge because I wanted to teach it properly and in an enjoyable way.” Kim Sook cannot hide her surprise, asking, “You were especially busy this year, and you prepared for and earned that?” Special MC Choi Kang Chang-min is also said to have marveled, saying, “He’s a smart guy.”

Having demonstrated his exceptional love for the Korean language, Jeon Hyun-moo takes things a step further and visits an elementary school in person. He serves as a one-day teacher for KBS’s “Visiting Proper Korean Teacher” project, in which the announcers’ department visits elementary and middle schools across the country to promote proper Korean. The moment Jeon Hyun-moo appears on the school grounds, elementary students erupt into cheers, and the place turns into a veritable cauldron of excitement.

Jeon Hyun-moo is also taken aback by the children’s warm welcome, including an impromptu autograph session and their impressive knowledge of him—enough to make them seem like a “Hyunmu Wiki.” Moved, he says, “I was truly grateful that the kids liked me so much—it was hard to believe.” His unexpected popularity fully recharges his confidence, and he makes the children laugh by responding to their cheers with a shout of “Yay!”

As interest builds in what kind of lesson Jeon Hyun-moo has prepared specifically for elementary school students, viewers can watch his attempt to become a “Proper Korean Teacher” in the full episode of “Boss in the Mirror.”

Meanwhile, Jeon Hyun-moo surprised people on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House” by saying, “I have 11 regular shows alone,” and revealing that he had once done as many as 13 at his busiest.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.