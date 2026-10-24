“Yoo Jae-suk, Give Me a 1 Million Won Check”... Joo Woo-jae Has Kept the Birthday Gift for 3 Years (“What Is It? What Is All This Fuss?”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] It was revealed that broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk gave Joo Woo-jae a 1 million won check as a birthday gift.

On the 23rd, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “What Is It, What Is It! What Is All This Fuss?” revealed Kwak Beom’s unpredictable Kkandori course.

That day, Kwak Beom asked Joo Woo-jae, “Why do you carry around a 1 million won check?” Earlier, while filming the Gumi episode of “Hangout with Yoo: War of Money,” Joo had taken a 1 million won check from his wallet, saying, “This is the only cash I have on me,” as he collected spending money for Lee Sun-min’s parents.

When Joo Woo-jae hesitated, Haha explained on his behalf, “Someone he really respects gave it to him as a gift.” Joo said, “Someone I respect gave it to me on my birthday, telling me to buy something nice,” and added, “I couldn’t bring myself to spend it. So I put it in my wallet and carried it around for three years.”

When Kwak Beom asked, “Who was it?”, Haha joked, “He lent that person 10 million won.” Kwak Beom then quipped, drawing laughter, “If we’re talking about money, it’s Senior Yoo Jae-suk—so Senior Yoo Jae-suk must be someone with complicated money problems.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.