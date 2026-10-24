“After the audition, they demanded 100 million won”... Yoo Jae-suk also ‘furious’ over Kyuhyun’s revelation of an agency scam from 24 years ago

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Super Junior’s Kyuhyun shared an anecdote about being asked for 100 million won after auditioning before his debut. Yoo Jae-suk was shocked, saying, “Wasn’t that a total scam?”

A video titled “Second-Generation Idols Are Just an Excuse” was released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun on the 24th.

Singer Kyuhyun, Max Changmin of TVXQ, and Minho of SHINee appeared as guests and talked about what led them to debut and their activities.

As Kyuhyun talked about what led to his debut that day, he said, “When I was in my first year of high school, someone stopped me as I was leaving school. So I went to the agency and even took a test, and they said, ‘You have to debut right away,’ then suddenly asked me for money.”

He added, “It was 23 or 24 years ago, and they asked for 100 million won.” At the unexpected amount, Yoo Jae-suk also expressed his outrage, saying, “That’s a total scam. 100 million won is a huge amount of money.”

Kyuhyun drew laughter by asking, “Did I look like I had a lot of money?” After the anecdote became public, attention turned to the suspicious offer he had received before his debut.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.