“Picked up the soju bottle but didn’t swing it”: Seungri denies aggravated assault allegations

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Seungri, a former member of BigBang, has been booked on suspicion of aggravated assault. He denied the allegation, saying, “I never swung a soju bottle or hit anyone with it.”

Seungri’s lawyer, Yoon Jae-bin of Surim Law Firm, issued a statement on the 23rd explaining what happened: “On August 8, while Seungri was dining with two acquaintances at a restaurant in Seoul, a man he had never met (hereafter, the complainant) asked to join them. Although he was refused several times, he sat in an empty seat without permission.”

He continued, “To put an end to the altercation, Seungri poured the complainant a drink and gave him his contact information.” He added, “The complainant did not comply despite repeated requests to leave, voices were raised, and it is true that Seungri picked up a soju bottle.”

He added, “It was merely an emotional altercation in response to the complainant’s provocation; Seungri did not swing the soju bottle at the other party or use it to hit him.”

Yoon said, “After the complaint was filed, there was contact from the complainant’s side seeking a settlement. Seungri decided that he could not resolve the case by admitting to acts he did not actually commit, and that he would submit relevant materials to the investigative authorities and establish the facts.”

According to police, the complainant filed a complaint with Seoul’s Gangnam Police Station, alleging that he had been assaulted, threatened and confined by Seungri’s party at a restaurant in Seoul last August. Police are expected to summon Seungri and begin questioning him soon.

Meanwhile, Seungri left BigBang and retired from the entertainment industry in 2019 in the wake of what became known as the “Burning Sun scandal.” He was released in February 2023 after serving a prison sentence of one year and six months on nine charges, including habitual gambling and arranging prostitution.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.