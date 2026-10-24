“I bought time with money”... Max Changmin spent money on in-game purchases and even got a call from his card company

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] TVXQ’s Max Changmin shared how he got hooked on a game, started buying time with money, and eventually even received a call from his card company.

Singers Cho Kyu-hyun, Max Changmin and Choi Min-ho appeared on “Second-Generation Idols Are Just an Excuse,” released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun on the 24th.

That day, Cho Kyu-hyun brought up Max Changmin’s gaming experience and said, “At first, he didn’t spend money in the game, but then he started buying time with money. Time is money, after all.”

Max Changmin explained why he started spending money on the game, saying, “At first, I didn’t, but it took half a month, a month to build a building. How could I wait that long?” His story made the cast laugh.

Cho Kyu-hyun went on to reveal, “Max Changmin once got a call from his card company while spending money in the game.”

Yoo Jae-suk pointed out that Max Changmin had been trying to wrap up the story and teased him, asking, “Why were you trying to wrap up the anecdote?”

According to Cho Kyu-hyun, as overseas transactions in the game kept being made, the card company suspected the card might have been stolen and contacted Max Changmin.

Max Changmin recounted what happened, saying, “The card company called, and I said, ‘You may not believe me, but it really is me.’” His story left the cast in stitches.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.