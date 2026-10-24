Kang Min-kyung’s luxurious new home, from the lighting and dishes to the glasses... stylish in every detail

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Davichi’s Kang Min-kyung drew attention with a brief glimpse inside her newly moved-into home, stylishly arranged.

On the 23rd, Kang Min-kyung shared small glimpses of her daily life at home on social media, saying, “I’m glad I moved.”

In the photos, Kang Min-kyung is enjoying a relaxed moment with her dog. She paired a comfortable knit top with shorts and added glasses and slippers as accents, completing a look that was both natural and polished. Her eye for style, befitting one of the entertainment industry’s leading fashionistas, stood out.

The photos also offered a glimpse of what appeared to be her new home, drawing attention. The space, with dishes and glasses neatly arranged, came together with soft interior lighting to create a calm yet stylish atmosphere. Even in an everyday moment, Kang Min-kyung’s distinctive taste and flair for interior design were apparent.

Kang Min-kyung shared an update, saying, “I have a lot of substantial editing work, so I’m practically glued to my studio. I’ve also been making sure to go for walks before it gets cold.” She added, “I’m glad I moved. I’ll have a small housewarming, too,” hinting at a gathering at her new home and catching people’s attention.

Kang Min-kyung is active as part of the female duo Davichi and shares glimpses of her daily life through her YouTube channel, “Kang Min-kyeong.” She also runs fashion and beauty brands and is active in various fields beyond her singing career.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.