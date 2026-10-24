“Defies even a 7-year sentence”... Robber who broke into Nana’s home takes case to Supreme Court

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Joon-seok] A man in his 30s charged with breaking into actor Nana’s home, threatening her and her mother with a weapon and injuring them will seek review by the Supreme Court of Korea after challenging an appeals court ruling that sentenced him to seven years in prison.

According to Star News, A personally filed a petition for appeal to the Supreme Court on the 22nd, challenging the appeals court ruling on charges of robbery causing injury.

The Seoul High Court’s Criminal Division 14-3 rejected appeals by both A and the prosecution that same day and sentenced him to seven years in prison, the same as in the first trial.

The appeals court found the victims’ statements that A broke into Nana’s home while carrying a weapon to be specific and consistent.

The court also found that indications A had posted online seeking legal advice immediately after the crime were consistent with the victims’ statements. It rejected A’s claim that he had not been carrying a weapon.

The court said, “He committed the crime by breaking into a home at night, when absolute peace should be protected, while carrying a weapon,” adding that punishment was unavoidable given the considerable physical and psychological suffering the victims had endured.

At the appeals court’s closing hearing, the prosecution sought a 10-year prison term for A, but the court found no reason to change the sentence imposed by the lower court.

A was indicted on charges of breaking into Nana’s home in Acheon-dong, Guri, Gyeonggi Province, at around 5:38 a.m. on November 15 last year, armed with a weapon, threatening Nana and her mother and demanding valuables.

Although he failed to take any valuables, Nana and her mother were found to have sustained injuries requiring 33 and 31 days of treatment, respectively, while subduing A.

In the first trial, the court found A guilty of most of the charges and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

The same sentence was upheld on appeal, but after A filed a petition for appeal, the case will be reviewed by the Supreme Court of Korea.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.