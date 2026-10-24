“I’m at my most beautiful now”: 84-year-old Kim Hye-ja puts health rumors to rest with a cheerful update

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actress Kim Hye-ja, 84, appeared before the public looking bright and healthy, putting to rest recent rumors about her health.

On the 23rd, a video titled “Even Her Wrinkles Shine: The One and Only Actress Kim Hye-ja (feat. Still Radiant)” was posted on the YouTube channel “Hello~ I’m Everyone’s Kyung-min Unnie,” run by makeup artist Lee Kyung-min.

The video showed Kim Hye-ja getting her makeup done for a photo shoot despite being 84. Lee Kyung-min, who did her makeup, praised Kim’s bright eyes and timeless beauty, keeping the atmosphere warm and cheerful.

That day, Kim Hye-ja also shared her honest thoughts about her appearance.

Asked, “At what age do you think you were the most beautiful?”, Kim Hye-ja replied, “I’m the prettiest now.”

A staff member was surprised, saying, “That wasn’t what I expected.” They went on, “They say most actors were at their prettiest in their 40s.” Hearing this, Kim Hye-ja quipped, “That’s because I keep getting better at putting on makeup,” prompting laughter.

Asked which feature of her face she thought was the most beautiful, Kim Hye-ja picked her eyes.

Lee Kyung-min complimented Kim Hye-ja’s smile and even teeth, then asked if they were all her own. Kim replied, “Of course, they’re all my own teeth.”

Earlier, Kim Hye-ja raised concerns about her health when she was seen coughing and being helped by those around her while attending the Busan International Film Festival. At the time, it was said that she had only mild cold symptoms, but fans continued to worry after scheduled press screenings and stage greetings were canceled.

Meanwhile, the film “Still Radiant,” starring Kim Hye-ja, tells the story of Sun-ok, who reunites after 60 years with her best friend, with whom she shared the most radiant moment of her life. With the film’s release approaching, interest in Kim has continued as she shares a cheerful update through YouTube.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.