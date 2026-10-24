“I woke up, and it was gone”... Jang Yoon-jung breaks down over cat’s death just five days after its rescue

[Jeong An-ji, reporter for Sportschosun] Jang Yoon-jung and Do Kyung-wan welcomed the two cats they had rescued into their family, but one of them passed away, leaving them heartbroken.

A video titled “We Have a New Family Member” was posted on the YouTube channel Dojang TV on the 24th.

The video showed Jang Yoon-jung and Do Kyung-wan rescuing a cat that had become trapped in a gap in the wall. The couple had earlier managed to rescue only one of the two cats.

Do Kyung-wan said, “Its face needs treatment soon. Its eyes don’t look good,” and set out to rescue it. The cat also actively climbed the wall to get out. After about an hour of effort, they finally managed to rescue it and headed straight to the hospital.

The examination found that the cat had conjunctivitis, and the couple were told it would be fine with eye drops. After some deliberation, they decided to take both rescued cats home and foster them. Jang Yoon-jung said, “It’s been a while, and I’m feeling the excitement of welcoming a new life again.”

A little later, Yeonwoo and Hayoung also had their first chance to bond with the new family members. The sight of the children cradling the cats and expressing their joy added a heartwarming touch. Do Kyung-wan named the two cats Cheese and Gimbap, and also shared scenes from their daily life together at home.

One day, Jang Yoon-jung called the production team in tears. “Gimbap is gone. I suddenly woke up, and...” she said through her tears. She continued, “It was still breathing when we got to the hospital, but it passed away here,” and wept uncontrollably. Jang said, “The doctor said the kitten seemed to have had a problem from the start. It was the only one not gaining weight, and when we brought it to the hospital last time because it had diarrhea, the doctor said that if it alone wasn’t gaining weight, it would need to be tested, but it was too small for the tests. We brought it home and had it with us for about five days, and then it suddenly left us like this.”

There was a change for Cheese, who was left alone, too. Do Kyung-wan said, “I gave the one left on its own a new name: Ruko,” and drew attention by sharing their daily life with Ruko, now part of the family.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.