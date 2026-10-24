Jae-gyun Hwang: “A 1 million won fine for sitting out a bench-clearing brawl... You have to go out even if you’re in the bathroom”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Former baseball player Jae-gyun Hwang shared behind-the-scenes stories about bench-clearing brawls he experienced during his playing days.

On the 23rd, Hwang released a video on the channel “Illuhwang” titled “Mr. Jae-gyun Hwang, the ‘face-off’ master of bench-clearing brawls who has studied them for 20 years.”

In the video, he shared various stories about bench-clearing brawls he experienced during his career as a professional baseball player.

“A bench-clearing brawl isn’t about going out there and just fighting one-on-one. It means the benches have to be emptied,” Hwang explained. “When people get angry, only one or two players fight, and the rest just run out without even knowing what’s going on.”

He went on to say that, surprisingly, players sometimes have everyday conversations even in the heat of the moment. Hwang drew laughs by saying, “They don’t get tangled up with the other team and fight. They just stand around, like, ‘Hey, but why are we fighting?’ ‘What, why are you mad?’ ‘What are you doing tonight?’ ‘Should we get pork belly?’ Only two or three people fight, and everyone else just watches.”

He said teams sometimes impose internal fines on players who stay on the bench instead of coming out onto the field when a bench-clearing brawl breaks out.

“It varies from team to team, but I think the fine on our team was 1 million won. If you’re sitting on the bench watching by yourself, you get fined. You have to go out, no matter what,” Hwang said. He added, “Even if you’re using the bathroom, you have to run out. You can’t take a 1-million-won dump, can you? That’s one expensive poop. It’s not like it’s made of gold.”

He also shared the story of his first bench-clearing brawl. Hwang said that when he was playing for the Nexen Heroes, he was hit by a pitch from the opposing pitcher and walked toward the mound—and revealed that he had a hidden motive for doing so.

“I went out, and everyone else ran out there. If I ran, nobody could catch me, right? I deliberately walked slowly, waiting for someone to stop me,” he said. He added, “I wasn’t planning to fight in the first place. I just set the tone. I had to get held back,” recounting what happened and drawing more laughs.

He also recalled a bench-clearing brawl from his time with the Lotte Giants.

“I didn’t dodge the third pitch; I let it hit me. I was really angry then,” Hwang said, explaining that he had genuinely lost his temper. He added, “When I walked toward the mound, the older players fought in my place up front,” recalling what happened.

He said that the bench-clearing brawls he experienced in the U.S. minor leagues had a different atmosphere from those in Korean professional baseball. Hwang explained that Korean and American players reacted differently.

“In the U.S., fists really fly. In Korea, you ask people to hold you back, but in the U.S. you run straight in and fight,” he said, comparing the bench-clearing cultures of the two countries based on his own experience.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.