“Still Has the Very 1 Million Won Check Yoo Jae-suk Gave”... Joo Woo-jae Has Kept It in His Wallet for 3 Years

Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok reported that Joo Woo-jae had kept the 1 million won check he received from Yoo Jae-suk for three years.

The third episode of MBC’s “Mwonde Mwonde! Ige Museun Nalligo,” which aired on the 23rd, showed Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae setting off on a trip.

That day, Joo Woo-jae shared how Yoo Jae-suk had given him a special gift on the first birthday he celebrated after becoming a regular member.

Joo Woo-jae said that Yoo Jae-suk had given him a 1 million won check and that he had kept it in his wallet for three years.

The unexpected gift and Joo Woo-jae’s story of keeping it for so long added a heartwarming touch.

Kwak Bum also shared an anecdote involving Yoo Jae-suk on the show that day. After filming ended, Yoo asked for his contact information first and called him.

Yoo Jae-suk’s attentiveness in looking after his juniors drew attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.