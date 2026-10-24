Shin Min-a gushes about Kim Woo-bin’s doting affection: “He tells me I’m pretty even when I gain weight” (‘You Quiz on the Block’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Shin Min-a shared details of her newlywed life, revealing her husband Kim Woo-bin’s exceptional expressions of affection.

On the 24th, tvN released a teaser titled, “What do Mina and Woobin, who have been married for 10 months, often say to each other at home?”

In the video, Shin Min-a was asked, “Is there something you find yourself often saying to each other at home?” Her answer, “The delivery’s here,” drew laughs. She continued, “There are so many packages, so unpack them quickly,” adding, “There’s no one here, but the packages keep coming,” which prompted more laughter.

Asked what she often hears in return, Shin Min-a said, “Kim Woo-bin compliments me a lot,” then smiled shyly and added, “I’m too embarrassed to say it.” She went on to reveal, “He often tells me I’m pretty,” sharing her husband’s affectionate words.

“Even when I’m really not at my best, he says I look good. And even when I think I’ve gained a lot of weight or am not in good shape, he tells me, ‘You’re the prettiest I’ve ever seen,’” Shin Min-a said, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a married actor Kim Woo-bin in December 2025. She is set to meet viewers through the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress, which will be released on November 4.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.