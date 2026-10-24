“I hate infidelity, so I don’t watch movies about it” — Yang Hong-won, despite having gone to a motel with another woman... His words and actions don’t match

[Park Aram, Sportschosun] Rapper Yang Hong-won is embroiled in allegations of infidelity, and remarks he made in a video he previously appeared in with his wife, Won Hyun-ju, have once again drawn attention.

Last July, Yang Hong-won posted a video titled “A Date with Hong-won ♥ Hyun-ju” on his channel, “Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary.”

In the video, Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-ju enjoyed a date and some time alone together for the first time in a while after taking their daughter to kindergarten. The two reminisced about when they were dating over a meal at a restaurant.

During their conversation, Won Hyun-ju brought up a memory of going on a date at a movie theater. “When we went out, we used to go there—the movie theater,” she said. “At first, we still watched the whole thing, but as time went on, we’d leave partway through.”

Yang Hong-won then said he doesn’t like movies about infidelity. “I don’t like things like that. You know, affairs and stuff?” he said, adding, “I walked out once recently while watching one.”

He went on to mention the film No Other Choice, starring Lee Byung-hun, explaining, “It was a movie with Lee Byung-hun in it. While watching it, I remember there was something about someone trying to have an affair, so I said, ‘Ah, let’s leave.’”

These past remarks have drawn renewed attention as allegations of infidelity involving Yang Hong-won have recently surfaced.

Earlier, on the 23rd, an acquaintance of Yang Hong-won, identified as A, claimed on social media that Yang had visited a motel with a woman identified as B, not his wife, Won Hyun-ju. A released details of a phone call with Yang and footage believed to show the two together, claiming these materials supported the allegations.

However, the specifics have not been clearly verified based solely on the released footage and call details. In particular, amid reports that A said during a livestream that the disclosure was a threat made for financial gain, the controversy requires further fact-checking.

Yang Hong-won’s side strongly denied the allegations. His agency, AP Alchemy, issued an official statement on the 23rd, saying, “The claims made by the person who disclosed this are untrue, and the materials they presented have been maliciously edited.”

The agency explained that there had been no affectionate behavior of any kind between Yang Hong-won and B, while acknowledging that the two had indeed gone to a motel together. There has also been continued interest in the couple’s relationship after reports that Yang and Won Hyun-ju unfollowed each other on social media.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-ju had been in a relationship for a long time and had a daughter before holding an official wedding ceremony in 2024. After continuing their common-law relationship, the two held a wedding ceremony on the 18th at an undisclosed location in Seoul.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.