‘30 million won in tuition’: Baek Ji-young lays down the law over her 9-year-old daughter’s career choice: ‘No other career, no matter what’

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Baek Ji-young shared her candid thoughts on the career plans of her 9-year-old daughter, Haim.

On the 24th, a video titled “Baek Ji-young’s shocked reaction to facing the reality of a small- and mid-sized agency idol group with zero balance after debut” was posted on the YouTube channel “Baek Ji-young.”

That day, while talking with members of the group USPEER, Baek Ji-young heard about their parents, who had believed in and supported their dreams.

After hearing this, a member of the production staff asked Baek Ji-young, “What would you do if Haim said she wanted to do something else in middle school and wasn’t getting good grades?” Baek replied, “I think I’d stop her from doing it at first.” She added, “To see how much she wants it,” and said, “I think I’d initially tell her, ‘Absolutely not, no matter what.’”

Baek Ji-young added, “If I can see that it’s truly the path my daughter wants, and that she feels she can’t do anything else, I’ll let her. Otherwise, I’ll just break her legs,” drawing laughter.

Baek Ji-young had previously shared her hopes for her daughter Haim to attend university on the same YouTube channel last May. At the time, when her husband Jung Suk-won asked, “Which university would you like Haim to go to? Based on her looks, where do you think would suit her?”, Baek replied, “Haim is a goddess of Seoul National University,” drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Baek Ji-young married actor Jung Suk-won, who is nine years younger than her, in 2013, and they have a daughter, Haim, born in 2017. Haim is reportedly currently attending an international school where tuition alone is around 30 million won.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.