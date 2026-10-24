‘60 kg’ Yoo Jae-suk looks gaunt after health scare rumors; Jung Joon-ha says, “Put on some weight!” (Hangout with Yoo)

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Yoo Jae-suk, known to weigh 60 kg, is set to take part in a mukbang after recovering his health.

The MBC variety show Hangout with Yoo, airing on the 24th, will feature the members of the Eat-and-Gain Club gathering for fall: Yoo Jae-suk (Yoo Jenny), HaHa (Yungdeu Yokjeong), Heo Kyung-hwan (Hwani’s Mom), Joo Woo-jae (Jang-hoon’s Mom), and Jung Joon-ha (Madam Jung), along with new member Kwak Beom (Jeong-ae).

As the members catch up when they meet for the first time in a while, Yoo Jae-suk addresses the recent rumors about his health, saying, “People think I collapsed. I even got a text yesterday. It’s been a month, though.” He assures them that he is doing well. When Jung Joon-ha urges him, “Eat plenty so you don’t collapse,” and “Put on some weight!”, a frustrated Yoo fires back, “I told you, I didn’t collapse!” and “You should lose some weight!” Their playful back-and-forth makes everyone laugh.

Previously, while filming Hangout with Yoo, Yoo Jae-suk stepped on a scale to weigh himself while wearing everything from a wig to clothes and shoes. His weight was revealed to be 60.5 kg, surprising viewers, as Yoo—whose height is reported to be 178 cm—was estimated to weigh around 60 kg.

This time, the members agree to go with “Eat and Gain” (eat, then gain weight) instead of “Eat and Lose” (eat, then lose weight). With no need to worry about losing weight, they set off on a “no-stress” food tour. Their appetites run wild with no brakes, and when they enter a market packed with snacks, they all crowd around club leader Yoo Jae-suk, eyes gleaming, and plead, “Sis, buy me this,” and “I should get that wrapped up and take it with me.”

The members’ enormous appetites leave the market nearly cleaned out. Yoo Jae-suk loses his temper at those trying to eat more than they paid into the shared fund. “You each put in 50,000 won—what are you planning to buy with all that?” and “Why are you eating so much?” he says, pulling out the remaining shared money and delivering an angry “money slap” to the members. Even so, Jung Joon-ha refuses to be deterred and laments that he left the market without getting to eat any fish cakes, making everyone laugh.

It’s time again for the weigh-in, an indispensable part of the gathering. The members ate without worrying, but once they stand in front of the scale, they can’t hide their nerves. All eyes are on who will have gained the most weight—and whether anyone will have lost weight despite eating so much.

The Eat-and-Gain Club members’ appetites, which sent Yoo Jae-suk’s stress levels soaring, can be seen on MBC’s Hangout with Yoo, airing Saturday, October 24, at 6:30 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.