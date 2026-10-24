Choi San shares the workout secrets of the Northern Grand Duke with an “incredible chest”: “52 kg early in his career” (“Omniscient Interfering View”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] ATEEZ’s Choi San revealed how he transformed from a slender 52-kg frame early in his career into the owner of a perfectly V-shaped physique.

Today’s (the 24th) episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Omniscient Interfering View” will feature everything from the workout secrets of Choi San, whose “Northern Grand Duke” looks as if he stepped straight out of a romance fantasy novel, to the full ATEEZ lineup’s lively chemistry and behind-the-scenes stories from beyond their dazzling performances.

Choi San has transformed from a slender 52-kg frame early in his career into the owner of a perfectly V-shaped physique. Even during his schedule for an awards ceremony in Busan, he heads to the hotel gym and throws himself into his workouts with extraordinary zeal. He breezes through everything from pull-ups to heavy dumbbell exercises, showing off his firm chest muscles. Attention is turning to the chest-care routine (?) of the Northern Grand Duke whose chest is, quite literally, incredible.

Just as “tank-top bachelor” Choi San was in the middle of an intense workout, some unexpected visitors appeared at the gym: ATEEZ’s workout crew, the “Pump-Up Team” (Seonghwa/Wooyoung/Jongho), who are aiming for the “second-best chest (?)” title. The members place a hand on Choi San’s chest to pay their respects, then follow his lead and work hard to build up their own chests, creating an unexpected rivalry. Who will become the group’s “second-best chest” and challenge ATEEZ’s chest champion, Choi San? All eyes are on the competition.

Even after the workout, the members’ “love for San’s chest (?)” shows no sign of fading. They imitate “the way San drinks water” and even turn plain toast into “Choi San-style chest toast,” sending everyone into fits of laughter. Viewers can see the close, best-friend chemistry among the ATEEZ members in the upcoming episode.

The episode will also reveal the intense behind-the-scenes story of ATEEZ’s performances, hidden behind their playful side. ATEEZ has risen to become a “global sensation,” becoming the first K-pop boy group to take the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and taking home grand prizes at domestic award ceremonies. But behind those dazzling achievements, the members showed extraordinary grit, enduring injuries including fractured ribs and fingers. Now in their ninth year since debut, their moving story of supporting one another and pushing forward is expected to touch viewers. Also featured are behind-the-scenes moments from their much-talked-about “BAD” performance, which got the whole world buzzing; the group is said to bring its own fiery energy to viewers at home.

From Choi San’s chest-care routine (?)—he of the “incredible chest”—to the chemistry of the full ATEEZ lineup and their fierce dedication behind the scenes, viewers can catch ATEEZ’s many charms today (the 24th), Saturday, at 11:10 p.m. on MBC’s “Omniscient Interfering View.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.