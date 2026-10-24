Jo Jung-min unveils her first home, a three-story detached house for the first time: “I bought a house by working every event”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Jo Jung-min drew attention after revealing her detached house, her first home of her own.

On the 23rd, a video titled “The singer who bought a detached house by working every TV appearance and event” was posted on the YouTube channel “Jjazzart.”

In the video, Jo Jung-min expressed her joy, saying, “This is our house. I bought a house. I bought my first home.” She then showed viewers around the neatly and tastefully decorated home, drawing attention.

First, Jo Jung-min showed her studio, whose all-white interior stood out. It had a piano and space for practicing singing and composing. She expressed her satisfaction with the studio, explaining, “The view is so good that I thought I should use it only as a studio.”

The second floor had a space for organizing the clothes she wears day to day, as well as a vanity. Jo Jung-min arranged plenty of drawer units so she could neatly store clothes and accessories. She also showed a room for her mother. The room’s cozy atmosphere stood out, and a sliding built-in wardrobe made up for the lack of storage space, adding practicality.

She set up a dressing room on the third floor to store stage outfits, winter clothes and more. Jo Jung-min drew attention by incorporating both her personal taste and practicality into each space.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.