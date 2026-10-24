Lee Ji-hye Finds It Worthwhile to Send Her Daughter to a “12 Million Won Private Elementary School”... Daughter Competes in National Music Competition

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer Lee Ji-hye cheered on her eldest daughter as she competed in a music competition, joined by her family on a weekend morning.

On the 24th, Lee Ji-hye posted photos on social media with the caption, “The whole family is out first thing in the morning!!!”

The photos show her going with her husband, Moon Jaewan, and their younger daughter to cheer on her eldest daughter, who was competing in the National Students’ Music Competition.

In the photos, Lee Ji-hye’s family posed together in front of a photo wall. Her eldest daughter, dressed in subdued colors, struck a cute pose while holding a bouquet.

Her younger daughter caught the eye in a white dress and tiara. Joining the family to cheer on her older sister, she stood out in an adorable outfit.

Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jaewan in 2017, and they have two daughters: their eldest, Taeri, and their younger daughter, Elly.

The private elementary school attended by Lee Ji-hye’s daughter Taeri has reportedly drawn attention for tuition fees reaching 12 million won.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.