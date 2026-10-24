Yang Hong-won denies infidelity allegations, but wife Won Hyun-joo unfollows him as her SNS posts disappear

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Rapper Yang Hong-won has come under scrutiny over allegations of infidelity just five days after his wedding, as all the posts on his wife Won Hyun-joo’s social media account have been deleted.

As of the 24th, none of the content previously posted to Won Hyun-joo’s personal account remains. It was also reported earlier that Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo had unfollowed each other. However, no specific details have emerged about why the posts were deleted or why they unfollowed each other.

The controversy began on the 23rd, when a person identified as A, who claims to be an acquaintance of Yang Hong-won, began making allegations on social media. A alleged that Yang had visited a motel with another woman and released recordings of related phone calls and messages said to have been sent to Yang’s wife.

However, others have challenged the credibility of the allegations. A reportedly said during a livestream, “Does loyalty pay?” and “The goal is attention and money.” Another acquaintance, who claims to have been there at the time, also countered that A’s allegations were fabricated for financial gain, and the dispute over the truth continues.

As the controversy grew, Yang Hong-won’s agency, AP Alchemy, issued an official statement denying the allegations and saying it would take legal action.

The agency countered, “The accuser’s claims are untrue, and the materials presented by the accuser are the result of malicious editing.” It went on to say that the accuser had threatened Yang Hong-won and another woman to get money, and spread false claims when those demands were rejected.

The agency did, however, acknowledge that Yang Hong-won had gone to a motel with another woman. It explained that after the performance, Yang and the woman had drinks at the accuser’s home, but moved to a motel after the accuser asked them to go to one the accuser had chosen.

The agency emphasized, “It is true that Yang Hong-won, who was heavily intoxicated, and the woman described as the victim, who had nowhere else to go, had to go to the motel together. But they barely spoke even while drinking, and there was absolutely no intimate contact in the room.”

The agency also said Yang fell asleep as soon as he entered the motel, and that when the woman tried to wake him, she felt uncomfortable with physical contact, so she called the accuser and the two went home together. It said it had not complied with the demand for money and had secured tips that could prove the allegations were deliberately fabricated. It also said it would take a hard line against related false posts and malicious comments.

Legal action is also under way. According to the agency, Yang Hong-won and the woman have filed a criminal complaint against the accuser, alleging extortion, violation of the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation through false statements.

Yang Hong-won welcomed a daughter in November 2024 and married model Won Hyun-joo, his longtime partner, on the 18th.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.