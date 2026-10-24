“Let’s pay off Aiching’s parents’ 700 million won debt for them”... Some Chinese fans’ fundraising proposal sparks debate

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] As the parents of Aiching (13), a Chinese member of the group A2O LITE, became embroiled in controversy over unpaid wages, some Chinese fans proposed raising or lending money to help settle their debt.

It has not been confirmed whether any fundraising is actually underway.

Recently, the Taiwanese outlet NOWnews reported that some fans had created a group chat to discuss how to help with Aiching’s parents’ debt problems.

One fan offered to lend 1,000 yuan (about 200,000 won) and proposed coordinating with major fan accounts to raise the money. The idea was to help with a loan rather than a donation, and get the money back once the parents’ financial situation improved.

Another fan proposed creating a group chat that Aiching’s mother would join and gathering people willing to lend money.

Some also argued that fans should help Aiching continue her activities without being burdened by her parents’ debt problems. Others responded that “repaying the debt is the parents’ responsibility” and that it was not something for fans to get involved in.

The controversy stems from allegations of unpaid wages at a Beijing-based education company operated by Aiching’s parents.

Former employees there claimed that they had not been paid. In an apology posted on Weibo on the 14th, Aiching’s mother acknowledged that the company’s business had deteriorated and that debt disputes had arisen, and said she would not evade responsibility.

She also said that her daughter had nothing to do with the company’s past operations or the debt disputes, and expressed hope that criticism would not be directed at Aiching.

The amount identified as subject to court enforcement under the company’s and the parents’ names was reportedly about 3.45 million yuan, or approximately 690 million won. However, it has not been confirmed whether the entire amount consists of unpaid wages.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.