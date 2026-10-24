HyunA looks fuller than before in latest update... Glad to see HyunA looking healthy

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Singer HyunA drew attention after sharing an update showing a much healthier-looking appearance.

On the 24th, HyunA posted several photos taken during a trip to Japan on her personal account, without any particular explanation.

The photos showed HyunA enjoying a leisurely time exploring various parts of Japan with her husband, Yong Jun-hyung.

What especially caught people's attention was that HyunA looked slightly heavier than before.

Her noticeably fuller face and healthy-looking appearance drew attention.

In the photos, HyunA enjoyed happy times with her husband, including shopping. She also shared affectionate moments, such as the two of them taking photos together in front of a mirror and capturing each other on camera.

The change in HyunA's figure is drawing even more interest in light of past concerns about her health.

HyunA collapsed during a performance at 'Waterbomb 2025 Macau' last November, worrying fans. After changes in her weight were noticed, rumors that she was pregnant also surfaced, but HyunA personally denied them and shared an update on her health.

At the time, HyunA said, "I'm exercising hard and staying healthy, and I'm doing a really good job managing my weight," adding, "Please don't worry about me." The photos released this time also show HyunA looking heavier than before and provide a healthy update, continuing to draw fans' attention.

Meanwhile, HyunA married singer Yong Jun-hyung in October 2024.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.