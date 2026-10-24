“Father Had a Large Number of Child Sexual Abuse Images” — Prince Harry’s Wife Deeply Shocked

Photo: AP-Yonhap

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Authorities in the Philippines have launched an investigation into allegations that Thomas Wayne Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, possessed child sexual abuse images. Meghan Markle expressed shock at the news and called for the protection of children and the pursuit of justice.

According to Reuters on the 24th, local time, Nicholas Tai, the Philippines’ deputy justice minister, said a task force handling human trafficking and online child sexual abuse and exploitation cases in Cebu, central Philippines, was investigating the allegations.

The case reportedly came to light when Thomas Markle Jr., Thomas Wayne Markle’s son and Meghan Markle’s half-brother, found suspicious material while clearing out his father’s former residence. British outlets the Daily Mail and The Sun reported that Thomas Markle Jr. notified Philippine police and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after finding the material.

According to reports, Thomas Markle Jr. found images of child sexual abuse in a box while clearing out the former home of Thomas Wayne Markle, who had lived in Cebu, Philippines, for a long time. The material reportedly amounted to “hundreds, perhaps thousands” of images.

Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla also confirmed the reports, saying Thomas Markle Jr. had turned over related evidence, including a laptop, to the police.

Meghan Markle issued a statement about the allegations and expressed her anguish. She said she was “deeply shocked” and that “my heart aches when I think of the children who may have been victimized.”

She went on to say, “The scope of what has come to light so far is unimaginably horrific, but I sincerely hope that justice will be fully served,” adding, “Above all, the safety and protection of innocent children must come first.”

Meghan Markle said she first learned of concerns related to the allegations in 2018. At the time, a letter containing troubling and shocking information concerning her father, Thomas Wayne Markle, was sent to UK police, and she learned that police were investigating the matter.

She said she had kept her father from meeting her two children, Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (7) and Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor (5), to protect them. Meghan Markle said, “There was only one reason I kept my distance from my father and did not let him meet my children: to protect them.”

Thomas Markle Jr., who reported his father to the police himself, also indicated in an interview with The Sun that he intended to sever ties with his family. He said he had cared for and supported his father, Thomas Wayne Markle, for a long time, but that from now on he would not speak to him unless he was required to testify at the authorities’ request.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service (the Met) said it was conducting an internal investigation to establish the facts of the case. The FBI also said it was aware of the allegations and planned to provide necessary support to Philippine authorities while investigating any aspects that could involve violations of U.S. federal law.

Thomas Wayne Markle, who is at the center of the allegations, is reportedly staying at a rehabilitation facility in Florida. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he denied the allegations, calling the accusations against him “disgusting lies.” The facts surrounding the claims will therefore need to be established through an investigation.

Thomas Wayne Markle has been embroiled in controversy several times in the past over his relationship with his daughter, Meghan Markle. In 2018, ahead of Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry, he was criticized after it emerged that he had taken money from paparazzi to photograph his daughter’s wedding preparations. He ultimately did not attend the wedding.

After losing contact with Meghan Markle, he also continued to criticize the British royal family in media interviews. As a result, he reportedly has never met in person the grandchildren Meghan Markle gave birth to.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lived in the United States since stepping back from their official duties for the British royal family in 2020. They reportedly returned to the UK last August for an extended stay, for the first time in six years.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.