Park We’s video resurfaces after he took aim at Korean food but praised U.S. food

As controversy surrounding YouTuber Park We continues, remarks he made about Korean food during a past trip to Chicago, the United States, are being revisited. [Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji]

A Shorts video titled “Park We criticizing K-food after going to Chicago?” was recently posted online and is drawing attention.

The video is part of content posted about a year ago on Park We’s YouTube channel WERACLE, showing Park We and Song Ji-eun during their trip to the United States.

In the video, Park We was dining at a restaurant in Chicago when a plate for serving food came out warm. “The plate is warm. I’ve never seen anything like this before. I really love the hot steam rising from the plate,” he said, expressing his satisfaction. He added, “I wish Korean food were like this. I wish side dishes were served hot in something like this.”

After the remarks resurfaced online, some netizens criticized Park We, pointing out that Korea also uses stone pots and earthenware pots to keep food warm, and that some restaurants serve food on individual plates heated beforehand. Some also criticized the comparison as failing to take Korean food culture fully into account.

Earlier, Park We released CCTV footage of an accident on August 21 in which the wheel of his wheelchair caught on a social service worker’s foot as he was getting off a KTX train, causing him to fall. He faced a wave of criticism for publicly highlighting the mistake of the social service worker, who had apologized at the scene. Park We deleted the video and apologized, saying, “My way of communicating was immature, and I hadn’t thought things through.”

Park We later suspended his YouTube activities. Meanwhile, as some of his past content recently resurfaced, he made some of his existing videos private. The number of public videos, which stood at 798 on August 24, was confirmed to have fallen to 778 by October 24.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.