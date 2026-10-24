Another wedding announcement in the entertainment world: Comedian Park Byeong-gyu to marry today (24)

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Park Byeong-gyu is set to marry and embark on a new chapter in his life.

Park Byeong-gyu will hold his wedding at 5:30 p.m. on the 24th at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeoui-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. The ceremony is set to be held privately out of consideration for family members and acquaintances from both sides.

Park Byeong-gyu's bride-to-be is not involved in the entertainment industry. After building trust and affection for each other over a long period, the two are now set to become husband and wife. The wedding photos released that day drew attention, showing Park smiling brightly and his bride-to-be, whose silhouette alone, without revealing her face, created a beautiful impression.

Park Byeong-gyu began his broadcasting career in 2011 as a comedian recruited in MBN's first open recruitment class. That same year, he made his debut in comedy through MBN's 'Gag Republic.' He later became familiar to viewers through his appearance in the 'I'm Your Father' segment of MBC's 'Fall in Comedy.'

Recently, he has been playing the character Balgarak Ssaem on the YouTube channel 'Geupsik Wang,' which is especially popular with children and teenagers. He has steadily won affection for his distinctive personality and cheerful performances in online content as well, broadening the scope of his activities.

Ahead of his wedding, Park Byeong-gyu also shared his joy at finding a partner with whom he will share a new life, along with his hopes for the future.

He said, "I'm grateful to have found a precious partner with whom I can open a new second act of my life. Going forward, I will take responsibility as the head of my household and strive to bring people laughter by showing an even better side of myself as both an actor and a creator."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.