"Why are you looking at wealth fortune, hyung!"... Yoo Jae-suk tries to get a 'wealth fortune reading' but faces 'collective backlash' from members

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Yoo Jae-suk faces collective backlash from the 'Running Man' members while trying to check his financial fortune.

On the SBS show 'Running Man' airing on the 25th (Sun), the members who went on an outing to Jongno 3-ga wage a struggle to avoid paying out of their own pockets for everything from experience fees to lunch.

On this day, the 'Corporate Card Odyssey' race will take place in Jongno 3-ga, which was ranked first in 'Time Out's Coolest Neighborhood in the World' and was also featured on CNN.

With the requirement to pay for the day's various expenses using personal cards if they could not obtain a corporate card, the members roamed throughout Jongno and set out to experience unique 'K-culture' activities that are popular among foreign tourists.

First, they met an expert who has recently garnered attention on social media as the so-called "Hyeokpilhwa Grandpa" and embarked on a special experience. Hyeokpilhwa is a type of "calligraphy painting" in which names and other items are created by layering colorful characters and images using a hard leather brush; the members requested Yeeun's name to celebrate the youngest member Ji Yeeun's marriage.

It is said that the members were left speechless when a spectacular work was created in an instant.

Next, they visited a cafe that uses AI to read fortunes and physiognomy. When Yoo Jae-suk tried to check his wealth fortune first, the members collectively protested, saying, "Why are you checking your wealth fortune, hyung!" This raises curiosity about what the results of Yoo Jae-suk's fortune reading turned out to be.

As lunchtime approached, the tension surrounding the payment of personal funds intensified. The lunch menu for the day was 'Dukja-jjim,' which was unfamiliar even to the members, and everyone could not hide their surprise at its massive size, measuring a whopping 50cm.

However, they faced the problem of only five people being able to eat and the issue of who would pay the bill. The members lined up their personal and corporate cards and attempted a game of fate where they would pay the meal using the card placed in the square where they stopped a measuring tape. With a huge bill at stake, they took the competition more seriously than ever, but it is said that they were devastated when Ji Ye-eun's card ended up being selected.

An unexpected argument broke out when Ji Ye-eun found herself in a situation where she had to name the members to be excluded from the meal with her. When Ji Ye-eun said she would spare Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Jong-kook, who were scheduled to MC the wedding and sing the congratulatory song, from being excluded, Yang Se-chan protested, saying, "If we go this far, isn't this too much about school ties and regional connections?" In response, the members pointed out Yang Se-chan's absurd remarks, asking, "Where are the school ties and regional connections?" and "Have you not known the meaning of school ties and regional connections until now?" reportedly turning the scene into a sea of ​​laughter.

Which member will miss out on the Dukja-jjim right in front of them due to Ji Ye-eun's choice? The 'Corporate Card Odyssey' race, where there is no end to the fun and the need to pay, will be revealed on 'Running Man,' airing on Sunday, the 25th at 6:10 PM.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.