Justin Bieber greets people who recognized him with palms together after samgyetang in Seoul, at ease after his first visit to Korea in 13 years

Photo: Screenshot from a video on Seoul Guide's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Pop star Justin Bieber, who returned to Korea for the first time in 13 years, was spotted at a samgyetang restaurant in Seoul, drawing attention.

On the 23rd, a video was posted on Seoul Guide's social media with the caption, “Justin Bieber spotted in Anguk right now.”

In the video, Bieber is seen visiting a samgyetang restaurant in Anguk, Seoul, dressed casually in a blue tracksuit. His enjoying local food during his first visit to Korea in a long time drew attention. As he left the restaurant after his meal, Bieber caught the attention of onlookers by clasping his hands together in greeting to those who recognized him.

That day, Bieber also shared on social media a glimpse of himself enjoying table tennis at an outdoor ping-pong table after visiting the pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, drawing widespread attention.

Earlier, on the 23rd, Bieber visited Korea with his wife, Hailey Bieber, in connection with the first pop-up store in Korea for his fashion brand SKYLRK, which he runs. It was his first visit in about 13 years, following his 2013 concert in Korea.

Shortly after arriving, Bieber also personally announced his visit to Korea on social media, writing, “Made it to Seoul.”

Justin Bieber married model Hailey Bieber in 2018, and they welcomed their first son in 2024.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.