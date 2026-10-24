Seo Dong-ju Chops Off Her Long Hair for a Short Bob, Showing Off a Dramatically Different Look

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Seo Dong-ju, an American lawyer and television personality, showed off a different charm after transforming her look with a short bob.

On the 24th, Seo Dong-ju posted a video on her personal account with the caption, “I cut my hair short. I got my hair cut.”

In the video, Seo Dong-ju is seen sporting a short bob, departing from her usual style.

As if her short hair still felt a little unfamiliar, she ran her fingers over the ends and checked out the style.

With her shorter hair, she exuded a fresher, more lovely vibe and showed off a new charm.

Seo Dong-ju previously revealed that she had suffered a missed miscarriage after her first embryo transfer last May, prompting an outpouring of sympathy.

At the time, she also opened up about her efforts over the years and her feelings of dejection, saying, “For three years, it was egg retrieval, egg retrieval, egg retrieval. I tried an embryo transfer for the first time, but it didn’t work.”

Meanwhile, Seo Dong-ju, the daughter of television personality Seo Jeong-hee, remarried in June last year to a non-celebrity man four years her junior.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.