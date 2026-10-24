Kim Hye-soo spotted in the heart of Namsan, dressed this casually? You might not even recognize her if you ran into her

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actress Kim Hye-soo visited N Seoul Tower in a relaxed outfit and enjoyed a leisurely evening.

She created a natural look with a hat and athletic wear, showing off an outing style different from her usual one.

On the 23rd, Kim Hye-soo shared several photos on her social media without adding any particular caption.

In the photos, Kim Hye-soo is wearing a white zip-up hoodie, black leggings, a hat and sneakers.

With N Seoul Tower and Seoul’s nightscape as the backdrop, she struck a V pose and walked with both arms outstretched, enjoying an evening stroll.

Even in her unadorned, comfortable outfit, her slender waist peeking out beneath the cropped zip-up hoodie and her long, shapely legs caught the eye.

Her natural look with her hat pulled low showed a different kind of charm from the glamorous aura she has onstage or in her work.

Online users reacted with comments such as, “I probably wouldn’t recognize her even if I ran into her on the street,” “She really does dress comfortably,” and “She still has a great vibe even with everything covered up.”

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-soo appeared in the recently released Coupang Play series The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.