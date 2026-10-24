Wax performs live, soaked to the skin in a downpour—and even dances, the consummate pro

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Wax drew admiration by showing off steady live vocals even amid pouring rain.

On the 23rd, Wax shared on her social media account a post uploaded by a staff member.

The video shows Wax onstage at an event. Heavy rain poured onto the stage, but Wax paid it no mind and belted out the hit song “Fixing My Makeup.”

Even with her entire body soaked, Wax delivered a flawless live performance with unwavering vocals, drawing attention. During “Oppa,” Wax even pulled off dynamic dance moves in the rain. Her professionalism—continuing the performance without faltering despite the harsh weather—drew admiration.

Meanwhile, Wax reportedly recently took part in the recording of the “Artist Wax” episode of KBS 2TV’s “Immortal Songs.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.