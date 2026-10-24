Lee Ji-hye’s 9-year-old daughter exhibits paintings at a gallery as an artist... “Proud” of her impressive talent

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] A painting by singer Lee Ji-hye’s 9-year-old daughter, Tae-ri, has been exhibited at a gallery.

On the 24th, Lee Ji-hye posted a photo on her social media with the caption, “A painting by artist Moon Tae-ri on display at a gallery.”

The photo shows Lee Ji-hye visiting a gallery with her daughter Tae-ri. She had gone to see Tae-ri’s own work after it was exhibited there.

Tae-ri then struck a V sign in front of her name among those of numerous artists and smiled sweetly. Her mother, Lee Ji-hye, smiled with pride.

Tae-ri also took a photo in front of her painting. Her individuality showed through in the work, which depicts various people and everyday scenes in a colorful palette.

Lee Ji-hye smiled broadly and said, “I’m proud. Moon Tae-ri.”

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jaewan in 2017, and they have two daughters: their eldest, Tae-ri, and their second daughter, Elly. The private elementary school attended by Lee Ji-hye’s daughter Tae-ri has reportedly drawn attention for tuition reaching 12 million won.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.