Kim Gae-un and Yoon Sun-woo marry after 10 years of dating, then announce pregnancy a year later—a double celebration

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Gae-un announced that she is expecting a baby, a year after marrying her husband, Yoon Sun-woo.

On the 24th, Kim Gae-un shared a video on her YouTube channel that showed everything from footage of her wedding to the moment she learned she was pregnant, expressing her joy at becoming a mother-to-be.

The video began with scenes from Kim Gae-un and Yoon Sun-woo’s wedding a year earlier. After a series of happy moments, an ultrasound image appeared at the end alongside the words “One year later,” catching viewers’ attention.

She then surprised viewers with the pregnancy announcement in a caption that read, “A baby angel has come to us.”

The surprise event Kim Gae-un prepared for her husband, Yoon Sun-woo, was also revealed. Sharing the news of her pregnancy with the message “Congratulations on becoming a dad,” she gave her husband a special moment.

In the video, Kim Gae-un shared a glimpse of what’s ahead, saying, “Everything still feels new, but I’ll do my best to capture our happy everyday life with our precious baby who has come to us and our family of six. Thank you.”

She also shared her thoughts directly with fans in the video description. “It’s been a while, hasn’t it? I’m sorry I suddenly wasn’t able to upload videos without saying anything,” she said, explaining why she had been less active on YouTube.

She went on to explain why she had waited to share the news: “A baby angel has come to us. I wanted to tell you right away, but it took a little longer because I waited until I reached a more stable stage.”

She added, “It’s already been a year since we got married. I got married, started YouTube, got to meet our precious baby angel, and now I can share the news too. These days, I feel so happy and grateful,” expressing her overwhelming joy.

Finally, she thanked her fans, saying, “We’ll share lots of our everyday lives from now on, so let’s stay together for a long, long time. I’m always grateful to you.”

Kim Gae-un and Yoon Sun-woo held a private wedding on October 26, 2025, at a location in Seoul, with the blessings of both families and close friends. The two are a long-standing couple in the entertainment industry who dated for about 10 years. Their marriage announcement drew attention because it came without any notable dating rumors.

The two first met through a drama. They appeared together in KBS2’s “Single-minded Dandelion,” which began airing in 2014, and later reunited as siblings in SBS’s “Reunited Worlds.” After standing by each other for years as friends and lovers, they married after 10 years of dating.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.