4Minute's Kwon So-hyun Suddenly Becomes an “Agency Employee”: “I’m a Failure, an Ambiguous Person”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kwon So-hyun, a former member of 4Minute, revealed that they are now in their sixth month working as an employee at Cube Entertainment, their agency. The candid account drew attention in particular for revealing the anxieties that had been hidden behind the glamour of girl-group activities and the reasons they started working at an office.

On the 23rd, Kwon So-hyun posted a vlog on their YouTube channel capturing a day in the life of “office worker Kwon So-hyun.”

In the video, Kwon So-hyun showed themselves going to the Cube Entertainment office and handling work. They are currently in charge of producing and planning Japanese albums for the girl group LIGHTSUM. Their wide-ranging responsibilities include A&R, sourcing songs, writing lyrics, organizing various materials and working on-site.

Kwon So-hyun revealed their approach to office life, saying, “They gave me the title of producer, but I asked them not to call me that. I told them to just call me Sohyun.”

Kwon So-hyun also did not hide the difficulties of office life. After a colleague revealed, “You don’t usually smile when you’re working,” upon seeing them sigh as soon as they arrived at work, Kwon retorted, “Who smiles while working? How is work fun? Isn’t that how it is for every office worker?”—drawing laughs.

Even on a day when other employees had time off ahead of the Chuseok holiday, Kwon had to go to work because of work obligations. They sighed and said, “People who have work can’t take a break. That person is me.”

That day, Kwon So-hyun was constantly on the move at a LIGHTSUM event, checking the members’ outfits, running around to find items they needed, and even approaching foreigners on the street to ask them to take part in a challenge.

When a foreigner at the event recognized Kwon as a former member of 4Minute, they were delighted, saying, “They recognized me. I’m so grateful that even one person recognized me.”

The day’s schedule ended at 11:33 p.m. Looking exhausted, Kwon So-hyun turned on the camera and opened up about why they started working at an office. They said, “It’s been almost six months since I started working at Cube,” adding, “There were two main reasons I started this job.”

The first reason was Kwon So-hyun’s affection for the junior girl group LIGHTSUM. They confessed, “I used to be very conscious of how people around me saw me. I compared my recognition, popularity and how much I was loved with those who debuted around the same time, and I constantly compared myself with the other members of my group, too.”

They continued, “Looking back, it feels like a waste to have spent time feeling anxious at such a beautiful age. I found myself hoping the LIGHTSUM members wouldn’t have to go through that,” explaining that they wanted to help their juniors.

The second reason was the anxiety they had felt while living as an entertainer. Kwon So-hyun confessed, “This is a profession where you have to keep being chosen. 4Minute was successful, but I’ve never thought of myself as successful.”

They continued candidly, “I’m not exceptionally beautiful, and I don’t have exceptional talent. I’m not exceptionally good at singing or dancing, either. I thought of myself as someone who was kind of ambiguous.”

They added, “I often wondered, ‘Is this profession really right for me?’ and ‘Am I tormenting myself by holding on to vague hopes?’”

Kwon So-hyun said their outlook changed after starting office work. “When I was working as an actor, I felt anxious during the periods when I wasn’t working on a project. But now I like having something to do every day. Both my working hours and my time off have become precious to me.”

They also shared how their mindset had grown stronger, saying, “I used to worry that if I did something else, people would see me as a failure. But now I think, so what if I’ve failed? This, too, will be a good experience in my life.”

Kwon So-hyun stressed, however, that they had not given up acting. “I haven’t quit acting. I want to have a variety of experiences while I’m able to keep working,” they said, expressing their intention to continue acting and taking on new challenges.

They also expressed gratitude to the staff, saying, “I used to think that being onstage was the hardest thing, but after working directly as a staff member, I realized how many people work hard to make that stage happen.”

Kwon So-hyun debuted in 2009 as a member of 4Minute and won fans over with hit songs including “HOT ISSUE,” “Music,” “What’s Your Name?,” “What Are You Doing Today?” and “Crazy.” After the group ended its activities in 2016, Kwon expanded their work into acting, appearing in films and dramas and building an acting career.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.