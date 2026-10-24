Chanmi: “I was depressed during A.O.A’s heyday; the risqué sexy concept was overwhelming at 18”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] A.O.A’s Chanmi (Im Do-hwa) opened up about the depression she experienced during the group’s activities.

On the 23rd, a video titled “I Met A.O.A’s Youngest Member Chanmi! She Spilled All About Dating and Marriage Before She Left... Is This Too Risqué for Broadcast?” was posted on Cao Lu’s YouTube channel.

A.O.A gained popularity with sexy concepts such as “Short Hair” and “Miniskirt.” But Chanmi objected to the highly suggestive choreography, saying, “I was 18 during ‘Miniskirt,’ and it was so hard. Why suddenly unzip on stage?”

Cao Lu asked, “But doesn’t getting No. 1 make you feel a little better?” Chanmi replied, “I thought it would. I thought I’d feel good if we got No. 1 and did well, but I didn’t. After we got No. 1, I was really depressed, starting with ‘Short Hair.’ We had a lot of work, but I hadn’t received any settlement payments by the time of ‘Short Hair.’ They had invested a great deal in the group. Because they invested so generously, the amount that had to be paid back was also large. And, for one thing, I didn’t know what sexy was. I hadn’t even dated at the time. I didn’t know what sexy was, but it was going well. But even when I watched myself on stage, I didn’t find myself attractive.”

Chanmi lamented, “The other older members were pretty and radiant, while I came across as flat on stage. We got No. 1 doing something I wasn’t good at, so I had to keep doing what I wasn’t good at. I couldn’t pull off sexy, and it was driving me crazy. I felt like I couldn’t do it, like I just wasn’t good at it, but the members were good, so I had to keep pace with them. It was too much. I hated myself so much.” She added, “I wasn’t pretty, and I didn’t think I was good at it either. I don’t think I believed in myself enough. If I’d been a little more confident, even if I made mistakes, wouldn’t people have been more forgiving because I was young? Back then, I felt like making a mistake would be a huge deal and that we could fail at any moment. Because of that anxiety, I lost confidence, and I kept feeling frustrated and putting pressure on myself, so I couldn’t enjoy it. That’s what I regret most.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.