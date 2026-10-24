Is this really 'Nation's Dad' Lee Hyo-jung?... Even son Lee Yu-jin is left sweating over his father's 'fur coat and sleeveless dance'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Hyo-jung has made a bold transformation ahead of the opening of his butcher-shop restaurant. His extraordinary enthusiasm for promoting it—even enlisting his actor son, Lee Yu-jin—has brought a smile.

On the 24th, Lee Yu-jin posted a video featuring his father, Lee Hyo-jung, on his social media, along with the message, “I don’t know why this has to go on my feed, but...”

He added, “You kept asking me to make this for the opening of your shop, so I did,” and, “Please stop eyeing my feed now,” bringing a laugh.

In the video, Lee Hyo-jung completely shed his usual dignified, refined image. He appeared in front of the camera wearing a flashy fur coat and sunglasses and holding a plate of meat. His confident pose against the backdrop of a restaurant promotional poster caught the eye.

And that wasn’t all. The video also showed Lee Hyo-jung appearing in a white sleeveless shirt and dancing energetically. In one particularly hilarious scene, another Lee Hyo-jung in a fur coat seemed to dance along behind him.

The video also featured the words, “Son, make me a Reel.” The situation was playfully portrayed as if the son had made a promotional video after giving in to his father’s request.

In particular, the scene in which two Lee Hyo-jungs appear at the same time seems to have been made using AI technology or similar tools. However, the specific production method has not been disclosed.

Above all, the father and son’s playful back-and-forth stands out. The father tries to use even his son’s social media to promote the restaurant, while the son obliges but leaves him a cute warning: “Please stop eyeing my feed now.” Their interaction adds to the humor.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyo-jung is a veteran actor who has worked in dramas and films for many years, and is also the older brother of actor Lee Ki-young. He and his son Lee Yu-jin, who is also an actor, are a prominent father-and-son pair in the entertainment industry.

Lee Yu-jin has appeared in dramas including “Be Melodramatic,” “Three Bold Siblings” and “No Gain No Love,” and has shared glimpses of his daily life on MBC’s variety show “I Live Alone.”

Lee Yu-jin, who is set to marry actress Cha Kyung-eun, six years his junior, on November 14 at a location in Seoul, had double cause for celebration after announcing his marriage and sharing news of a pregnancy. Lee Hyo-jung, in turn, will have the added joy of becoming a grandfather as his son gets married.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.