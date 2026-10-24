Jang Yoon-ju Finds Life in London Tough... Anxious on Her First Outing Without Her Husband

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Model Jang Yoon-ju expressed anxiety about going out without her husband.

On the 24th, a video titled “Somewhere Between a Filial Tour and Shopping: The Great Adventure of Taking the Bus in the UK to Go Shopping with a Securely Attached Daughter and an Anxious Mom” was uploaded to Jang Yoon-ju’s YouTube channel.

Jang Yoon-ju decided to go shopping alone with her daughter, without her husband. “We’ve been in the UK for a little over a week, and Dad has been our navigator every day. He takes care of every route and everything we need so effortlessly that it’s a real mission for us to manage without him. The two of us will have to do our best with Dad away,” she said. “I heard SKIMS is in Soho. It’s ten stops away. We’ll give it a try,” she said, heading out with a worried look on her face.

Jang Yoon-ju was overcome with anxiety as soon as she got on the bus. She kept asking her daughter which way to go and was visibly flustered. Her daughter reassured her, saying, “You don’t have to worry so much. If we get completely lost, we can just call a taxi.”

The two finally got off the bus and went to the SKIMS store. After they finished shopping, Jang Yoon-ju was anxious even on the way home. When she finally got off the bus, she said, “Mission accomplished,” and only then felt relieved.

Jang Yoon-ju previously said that she moved to London for her husband Jeong Seung-min’s studies after he was accepted into a master’s program at a London graduate school last December.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.