Yoo Jae-suk draws a firm line over Jung Jun-ha’s ‘ice cream controversy’: “I never recommended it”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Jung Jun-ha has expressed his sense of being wronged over the recent controversy surrounding ice cream prices, while Yoo Jae-suk drew laughs by unexpectedly distancing himself from it.

In episode 349 of the MBC variety show Hangout with Yoo (hereafter, “Nolmo”), which aired on the 24th, members of the “Meokppae Club”—Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae—were shown reuniting with Jung Jun-ha for the first time in a while.

As soon as Yoo saw Jung that day, he brought up the recent ice cream price controversy, asking, “But isn’t Jung supposed to be lying low?” Heo Kyung-hwan chimed in, teasing Jung, “That’s how you end up moving abroad.”

Taken aback by the sudden mention of the controversy, Jung snapped, “If you just kept quiet, it would blow over. Why make the controversy bigger? Another article came out and buried the whole thing,” drawing laughs.

Yoo also shared an update about his recent health-related filming break, saying, “I have a sore throat too, but people think I collapsed. It’s been a month, and I got a text yesterday too.”

Yoo and Joo Woo-jae also came to Jung’s defense. They explained, “From what we’ve heard, Jung also has reason to feel wronged. He said he was frustrated,” and added, “We heard the head office sets the prices.”

But when Yoo himself was drawn into the controversy, he changed his tune and got a big laugh. Joo Woo-jae said, “We went too, didn’t we? But an article came out saying it was ‘ice cream recommended by Yoo Jae-suk and Joo Woo-jae.’” Yoo firmly drew the line: “I never recommended it. I just took a bite because they gave it to me. I never recommended it.”

“I’ll be in Seattle when I appear on the show. I’ll go then and have a good talk with them before coming back,” Jung said, indicating that he would discuss the pricing issue with the local head office.

Jung had previously fallen in love with yogurt ice cream he tried in Seattle, United States, and, after about three years of preparation, brought the local brand HELLENIKA to Korea. He recently opened a store in Godeok-dong, Gangdong-gu, Seoul, and is also operating a pop-up store at Yongsan I’Park Mall.

However, after it became known that a cup of ice cream costs 7,500 won, an online debate broke out. According to the published menu, the basic cup, which allows customers to choose one flavor, costs 7,500 won; the medium cup, which can hold two flavors, costs 9,800 won; and the large cup, which allows customers to choose three flavors, costs 14,500 won.

The controversy spread after one internet user posted a review saying they had visited the store, checked the prices and decided not to buy anything. Some consumers said, “A cup of ice cream costs as much as a meal,” and described the price as burdensome.

Others countered that the price in Korea was relatively inexpensive, noting that the basic cup sells for $6.95 in the United States.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.