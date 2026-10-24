Yoo Hyun-cheol and Kim Seul-gi tie the knot outdoors beneath a purple sunset after overcoming rumors of a broken engagement and assault

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Yoo Hyun-cheol of ‘Love After Divorce 2’ and Ok-sun from season 10 of ‘I Am Solo’ (real name Kim Seul-gi) held their wedding, overcoming rumors of a broken engagement and assault.

On the 24th, Yoo Hyun-cheol and Kim Seul-gi held their wedding at an undisclosed location in Seoul, three years after registering their marriage. The couple, who had an outdoor wedding, pledged to spend their lives together beneath a beautiful sky bathed in the purple hues of sunset.

Yoo Hyun-cheol set the mood by singing Oh Jung-se’s ‘I Like You’ as the wedding song, then made a public declaration of love to Kim Seul-gi, saying, “Thank you for marrying me. Let’s live well. I love you.”

Kim Seul-gi, who appeared as Ok-sun from season 10 of ‘I Am Solo,’ and Yoo Hyun-cheol of ‘Love After Divorce 3’ began dating publicly in 2022. In 2024, they began sharing their journey of blending their families on TV CHOSUN’s ‘Lovers of Joseon.’ They even registered their marriage in the process, but rumors later surfaced that they had split up.

The two appeared to have patched things up and later hinted at getting back together by returning to posting loved-up content on Instagram. They announced they would hold a wedding and received many congratulations.

But about a month before the remarriage, Kim Seul-gi shocked many people by sharing a photo showing her eye badly bruised. After various speculations arose, she clarified, “People are asking if my husband hit me. No, I fell in the bathroom.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.