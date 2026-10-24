Lee Da-hae finally speaks out as ‘Chinese-style face’ comments and plastic surgery rumors pour in: “A look unfamiliar even to me”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Amid a flood of comments saying actress Lee Da-hae’s appearance had recently taken on a “Chinese-style” look, she explained the local styling and photo retouching herself.

On the 24th, Lee Da-hae shared several photos on social media along with the caption: “An employee at our Shanghai office said, ‘Unnie, I think this might be the last time I see you this year,’ and wanted to take some pictures, so I quickly posed while waiting for a moment.”

In the photos, Lee Da-hae wears a glamorous white dress and strikes various poses. Her hair is swept up and tied high, and makeup emphasizing her defined features gives her an elegant look. Her slim figure also caught people’s attention, seeming hard to believe for someone who is full-term and nearing childbirth.

What caught people’s attention was Lee Da-hae’s explanation accompanying the photos. As comments about her changed appearance continued to circulate online, she spoke directly about the styling process in China.

Lee Da-hae said, “When I’m working in China, I work with local stylists and hair and makeup artists,” adding, “The staff who take the photos are also all locals, and often the pictures are delivered to me after they’ve been retouched.” She went on to admit, “Because of that, sometimes I discover a new look that feels unfamiliar even to me.”

She also explained how her attitude had changed. Lee Da-hae said, “I used to think it would be a disaster if I wasn’t with the hair and makeup artists I always worked with, but now I’m enjoying the way I gradually change as I work with new people.”

She added, “Rather than focusing on which country’s style it is, I hope you’ll see the different sides of me that are expressed in new ways each time,” and, “There’s fun in change, too.”

Earlier, Lee Da-hae drew attention after sharing photos of herself taking part in a Singles’ Day live-commerce broadcast held in Hangzhou, China, on the 18th. Some online users expressed surprise, saying that her glamorous makeup and styling gave her a very different feel from before. Comments followed suggesting that her look might reflect styles favored locally, given her long period of work in China, and some even raised plastic surgery rumors.

Against this backdrop, interest in Lee Da-hae’s changed image is once again growing as she explains the local staff’s styling and photo-retouching process herself.

Lee Da-hae married singer Seven in 2023 after dating for eight years. She announced her pregnancy in May, three years after their marriage, and is due to give birth this November.

Lee Da-hae continues to pursue an active career, traveling between South Korea and China while pregnant. Recently, she appeared as a guest on a live-commerce broadcast hosted by Dandan, a well-known Chinese influencer, demonstrating that she remains influential there.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.