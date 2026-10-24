Gong Min-jeong on why her parents were concerned before her marriage to Jang Jae-ho: “They didn’t seem pleased”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Gong Min-jeong talked about her parents’ reaction to her marriage to actor Jang Jae-ho.

On the 22nd, a short video titled “Why Parents Who Opposed the Marriage Became Fans of Their Son-in-Law” was posted on the YouTube channel “by PDC.”

After hearing about Gong Min-jeong’s love life, the producer asked, “Did your parents oppose it, too?” Gong replied, “They did have reservations. I think they’d long hoped I wouldn’t have a husband with an irregular, unstable job, because they knew how hard I’d struggled to make it in this line of work. They wanted me to have a spouse with a stable job. They didn’t seem too pleased when they first heard about it.” She was talking about her parents’ reaction ahead of her marriage to actor Jang Jae-ho.

But Gong said, “Once they met him, they found he was such a wonderful person. My husband is such a good person that Mom and Dad have become even more smitten with him, and now nobody’s on my side. Seriously, my husband is in touch with my parents much more than I am, and it seems like he calls them every day.”

When the producer said, “Min-jeong, you have a good eye,” Gong replied, “I think you naturally develop an eye for people when you meet so many of them through acting. When you meet someone, there are things you can tell from their vibe, their eyes, their attitude and things like that.”

Actress Gong Min-jeong married actor Jang Jae-ho in 2024 and gave birth to a daughter in January the following year.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.